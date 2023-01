Conductor Marin Alsop on her concerts exclusively featuring works by female composers NPR's Scott Simon speaks with conductor Marin Alsop about concerts she is conducting this weekend in Chicago, which feature exclusively works by female composers.

Music Conductor Marin Alsop on her concerts exclusively featuring works by female composers Conductor Marin Alsop on her concerts exclusively featuring works by female composers Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with conductor Marin Alsop about concerts she is conducting this weekend in Chicago, which feature exclusively works by female composers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor