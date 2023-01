#2308: Automotive Wallet Diagnostics : The Best of Car Talk Don't have enough money for the repairs that your car needs? That's ok, because Melanie's local shop has a repair job to match her budget. Her car's AC is leaking freon but that's $400 to fix. When Melanie balked, the service manager offered to unbend her radio antennae for $200 instead. Will Click and Clack offer to change her air freshener for $100 and get the job? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2308: Automotive Wallet Diagnostics #2308: Automotive Wallet Diagnostics Listen · 33:42 33:42 Don't have enough money for the repairs that your car needs? That's ok, because Melanie's local shop has a repair job to match her budget. Her car's AC is leaking freon but that's $400 to fix. When Melanie balked, the service manager offered to unbend her radio antennae for $200 instead. Will Click and Clack offer to change her air freshener for $100 and get the job? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor