Rep. McCarthy was elected House speaker. At what cost? House Speaker Kevin McCarthy finally won the election after 15 ballots held over five days of voting.

Politics Rep. McCarthy was elected House speaker. At what cost? Rep. McCarthy was elected House speaker. At what cost? Listen · 3:42 3:42 House Speaker Kevin McCarthy finally won the election after 15 ballots held over five days of voting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor