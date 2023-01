Can Brazil's Lula save the Amazon? NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with environmental researcher Erika Berenguer about Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's ambitions to save the Amazon rainforest from deforestation.

Environment Can Brazil's Lula save the Amazon? Can Brazil's Lula save the Amazon? Listen · 7:04 7:04 NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with environmental researcher Erika Berenguer about Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's ambitions to save the Amazon rainforest from deforestation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor