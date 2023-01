Author Talia Hibbert talks new YA romance novel NPR's Andrew Limbong talks with Talia Hibbert about her new young adult romance novel, Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute.

Author Interviews Author Talia Hibbert talks new YA romance novel Author Talia Hibbert talks new YA romance novel Listen · 8:33 8:33 NPR's Andrew Limbong talks with Talia Hibbert about her new young adult romance novel, Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor