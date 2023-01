Why negotiating an end to the Russia-Ukraine war should be a priority NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Georgetown professor Charles Kupchan about why negotiating an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine should be a priority, for those countries as well as their allies.

World Why negotiating an end to the Russia-Ukraine war should be a priority Why negotiating an end to the Russia-Ukraine war should be a priority Listen · 6:15 6:15 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Georgetown professor Charles Kupchan about why negotiating an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine should be a priority, for those countries as well as their allies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor