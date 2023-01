Tourist sites around the world are preparing for a surge in Chinese tourists Popular tourist sites around the world are preparing for a surge in Chinese tourists now that China has loosened its COVID-related border restrictions.

World Tourist sites around the world are preparing for a surge in Chinese tourists Tourist sites around the world are preparing for a surge in Chinese tourists Listen · 3:54 3:54 Popular tourist sites around the world are preparing for a surge in Chinese tourists now that China has loosened its COVID-related border restrictions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor