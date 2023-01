How the U.K. royals and British tabloids came to rely on each other for relevance Prince Harry says his family has placed stories about him and his wife in the British tabloids. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Adrian Bingham, co-author of "Tabloid Century," to hear how that works.

Culture How the U.K. royals and British tabloids came to rely on each other for relevance Prince Harry says his family has placed stories about him and his wife in the British tabloids. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Adrian Bingham, co-author of "Tabloid Century," to hear how that works.