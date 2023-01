The RSV surge has peaked, and the flu is receding — but COVID rates are up again The Respiratory Syncytial Virus - or RSV - surge has peaked, and the flu appears to be receding. But COVID rates are up again, driven by holiday gatherings and an even more transmissible variant.

