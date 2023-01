A new vaccine will protect honeybees from a bacterial disease affecting their larvae The Department of Agriculture has conditionally approved a new vaccine meant to protect honeybees from a bacterial disease that can affect the bee's larvae.

Science A new vaccine will protect honeybees from a bacterial disease affecting their larvae A new vaccine will protect honeybees from a bacterial disease affecting their larvae Audio will be available later today. The Department of Agriculture has conditionally approved a new vaccine meant to protect honeybees from a bacterial disease that can affect the bee's larvae. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor