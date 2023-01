Deena Mohamed on her graphic novel 'Shubeik Lubeik' When wishes are regulated as commodities, Egyptians wrestle with their morals and their deepest desires. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Deena Mohamed about her graphic novel, "Shubeik Lubeik."

Books Deena Mohamed on her graphic novel 'Shubeik Lubeik'