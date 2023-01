The House speaker battle has roots in the Tea Party movement NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with political scientist Rachel Blum about what the recent battle over House speaker tells us about the far-right's influence on U.S. electoral politics.

Politics The House speaker battle has roots in the Tea Party movement The House speaker battle has roots in the Tea Party movement Listen · 7:50 7:50 NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with political scientist Rachel Blum about what the recent battle over House speaker tells us about the far-right's influence on U.S. electoral politics. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor