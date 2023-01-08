The best and worst of irresistible 'best of' lists Love them or hate them, we can't resist "best of" lists. But why?

Pop Culture The best and worst of irresistible 'best of' lists The best and worst of irresistible 'best of' lists Listen · 7:56 7:56 Love them or hate them, we can't resist "best of" lists. But why? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor