National Charges are pending against a Virginia first grader after a teacher was shot Charges are pending against a Virginia first grader after a teacher was shot Listen · 2:04 2:04 Classes are canceled this week at a Newport News, Va., elementary school, where police say a first grader fired a gun and wounded a teacher on Friday.