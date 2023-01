It's easier to travel to China — as Beijing lifts more COVID pandemic rules China has ended mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers — dismantling one of the final pieces of its "zero COVID" policy. The change will have a big impact on the global economy and for visitors.

