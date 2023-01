Saskatchewan compiles a Top-10 list of 911 calls that weren't an emergency Topping the list was a call from someone who had a clogged bathtub, according to Mounties in the Canadian province. The list also features someone calling because they ran out of milk.

Strange News Saskatchewan compiles a Top-10 list of 911 calls that weren't an emergency Saskatchewan compiles a Top-10 list of 911 calls that weren't an emergency Listen · 0:28 0:28 Topping the list was a call from someone who had a clogged bathtub, according to Mounties in the Canadian province. The list also features someone calling because they ran out of milk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor