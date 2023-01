High energy prices and inflation are taking a toll on U.K. businesses More than 11,000 small businesses closed in the UK last year. Many smaller shops could not keep up with higher energy costs, inflation and competition from online retailers.

Europe High energy prices and inflation are taking a toll on U.K. businesses High energy prices and inflation are taking a toll on U.K. businesses Listen · 3:25 3:25 More than 11,000 small businesses closed in the UK last year. Many smaller shops could not keep up with higher energy costs, inflation and competition from online retailers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor