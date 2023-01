Security forces in Brazil regain control after Bolsonaro supporters storm Congress In a stunning security breach, supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress and the presidential offices Sunday, to protest what they falsely claim was a stolen election.

Security forces in Brazil regain control after Bolsonaro supporters storm Congress In a stunning security breach, supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress and the presidential offices Sunday, to protest what they falsely claim was a stolen election.