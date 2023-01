The ex-president's supporters have protested since election results were revealed NRP's Leila Fadel speaks with Oliver Steunkel of the Vargas Foundation in Brazil about what the attacks in the Brazilian capital mean for democracy in the country.

Latin America The ex-president's supporters have protested since election results were revealed NRP's Leila Fadel speaks with Oliver Steunkel of the Vargas Foundation in Brazil about what the attacks in the Brazilian capital mean for democracy in the country.