Buffalo Bills celebrate a win over the Patriots and Hamlin's continued recovery The Buffalo Bills returned to the football field Sunday with an emotional game against the New England Patriots. It's the first time the Bills played since safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest.

Sports Buffalo Bills celebrate a win over the Patriots and Hamlin's continued recovery Buffalo Bills celebrate a win over the Patriots and Hamlin's continued recovery Listen · 2:57 2:57 The Buffalo Bills returned to the football field Sunday with an emotional game against the New England Patriots. It's the first time the Bills played since safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor