'If I Survive You' author grew up feeling judged — and confused — by race Jonathan Escoffery grew up in Miami, the son of Jamaican immigrants. In a world where identity was linked to race, he says it was often confusing to figure out where he fit in.

Author Interviews 'If I Survive You' author grew up feeling judged — and confused — by race Listen · 36:37