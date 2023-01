A look at the transnational extremism behind Brazil's unrest and the U.S. Jan. 6 riot Sunday's riot by supporters of Brazil's former president has parallels with what happened in the U.S. on Jan. 6, 2021. But it's also part of a global far-right movement that's opposed to democracy.

World A look at the transnational extremism behind Brazil's unrest and the U.S. Jan. 6 riot A look at the transnational extremism behind Brazil's unrest and the U.S. Jan. 6 riot Listen · 7:22 7:22 Sunday's riot by supporters of Brazil's former president has parallels with what happened in the U.S. on Jan. 6, 2021. But it's also part of a global far-right movement that's opposed to democracy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor