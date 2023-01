Tonight's college football final could make underdog history Cinderella stories never happen in college football. But Monday night's CFP title game may actually produce one. NPR's Juana Summers talks to Holly Anderson of the Shutdown Fullcast for a preview.

Sports
Listen · 3:54