After nearly three years, China has opened its borders to inbound travelers China has officially opened borders to inbound travelers for the first time in nearly three years.

Asia After nearly three years, China has opened its borders to inbound travelers After nearly three years, China has opened its borders to inbound travelers Listen · 2:40 2:40 China has officially opened borders to inbound travelers for the first time in nearly three years. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor