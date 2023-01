A bill that would have impacted racial disparity in cocaine crimes died in the Senate The Senate failed to advance a bipartisan bill that would have reduced one of the most persistent racial disparities in criminal justice: the punishment for crack cocaine.

Law A bill that would have impacted racial disparity in cocaine crimes died in the Senate A bill that would have impacted racial disparity in cocaine crimes died in the Senate Listen · 4:02 4:02 The Senate failed to advance a bipartisan bill that would have reduced one of the most persistent racial disparities in criminal justice: the punishment for crack cocaine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor