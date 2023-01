Police described the Virginia teacher as a hero for what she did after she was shot Police in Newport News, Va., say they're in "unprecedented" territory following last week's shooting at an elementary school that left one teacher wounded and a six-year-old boy in custody.

National Police described the Virginia teacher as a hero for what she did after she was shot Police described the Virginia teacher as a hero for what she did after she was shot Listen · 3:10 3:10 Police in Newport News, Va., say they're in "unprecedented" territory following last week's shooting at an elementary school that left one teacher wounded and a six-year-old boy in custody. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor