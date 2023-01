Mikaela Shiffrin won her 82nd World Cup race in Slovenia over the weekend American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin has tied Lindsey Vonn's record for most race wins in women's World Cup history. Shiffrin may soon become the most decorated skier ever.

