How U.S. households can stop wasting the food they buy Food waste accounts for a large percentage of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. Chefs share tips for making the most of what's in your refrigerator.

Food How U.S. households can stop wasting the food they buy How U.S. households can stop wasting the food they buy Listen · 1:51 1:51 Food waste accounts for a large percentage of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. Chefs share tips for making the most of what's in your refrigerator. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor