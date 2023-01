Sunday's violence exposed the political and social fault lines in Brazil President Biden says Brazil's leader has his full support after rioters ransacked government offices. The rampage by supporters of former President Bolsonaro exposed political and social fault lines.

Sunday's violence exposed the political and social fault lines in Brazil Sunday's violence exposed the political and social fault lines in Brazil Listen · 3:43 3:43 President Biden says Brazil's leader has his full support after rioters ransacked government offices. The rampage by supporters of former President Bolsonaro exposed political and social fault lines. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor