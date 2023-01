Missouri law enforcement agency is asking people to get drunk in front of them The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office put out a call for daytime drinkers to come to one of their stations — saying "we buy, you drink." They need intoxicated people for field sobriety test training.

Missouri law enforcement agency is asking people to get drunk in front of them The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office put out a call for daytime drinkers to come to one of their stations — saying "we buy, you drink." They need intoxicated people for field sobriety test training.