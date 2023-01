An oil and gas lease sale in Alaska may indicate a shift in energy firms' priorities In Alaska, the Cook Inlet oil and gas lease auction brought in just one bidder. It may be a signal of what's to come with leases in the region.

National An oil and gas lease sale in Alaska may indicate a shift in energy firms' priorities An oil and gas lease sale in Alaska may indicate a shift in energy firms' priorities Audio will be available later today. In Alaska, the Cook Inlet oil and gas lease auction brought in just one bidder. It may be a signal of what's to come with leases in the region. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor