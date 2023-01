Engagement ring lost during the Denver Broncos game has been found Lupe Leyva lost her ring somewhere in the stadium. She posted on social media hoping that someone would find the ring and turn it in. Someone did, and Leyva says she's grateful.

National Engagement ring lost during the Denver Broncos game has been found Engagement ring lost during the Denver Broncos game has been found Listen · 0:28 0:28 Lupe Leyva lost her ring somewhere in the stadium. She posted on social media hoping that someone would find the ring and turn it in. Someone did, and Leyva says she's grateful. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor