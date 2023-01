Brazil officials are looking into why rioters saw such little resistance from police Authorities in Brazil are investigating the security and intelligence breakdown that led to the attack on the country's capital last Sunday.

Latin America Brazil officials are looking into why rioters saw such little resistance from police Brazil officials are looking into why rioters saw such little resistance from police Listen · 4:06 4:06 Authorities in Brazil are investigating the security and intelligence breakdown that led to the attack on the country's capital last Sunday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor