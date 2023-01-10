Everyone & Mistaken Identity

What's in a name? A rose by any other name, obviously, would smell just as sweet. That's just science. But would a Scott Stallings with any other face need to be destroyed at all costs?

Golf professional Scott Stallings' Masters invitation accidentally found its way into the soft hands of a mild-mannered real estate agent with the same name. Chaos ensued but eventually Golf Scott and Real Estate Scott were able to connect and right the universe's wrongs.

Guest hosts Karen Chee and Josh Gondelman chatted with Real Estate Scott to see what he had to say about his almost Masters debut.

"Was there a moment where you were like, no, this is for me?"

"It has my name on it, has our address on. And there's no reason to think that it was for anyone else but us. So then [my wife] looked at it closer and she said, 'oh my God, you've been invited to compete in the Masters.' And so, I mean, my mind started racing. I was like, oh, shoot, I need to get to the driving range!"

"Let's say you had gotten the invitation and then instead of reaching out to him, you just went in his place. How do you think that would have gone?"

"I played this scenario through many times, but I mean, I've got an official invitation and a green envelope that has my name on it. Calligraphy. You know what? Why not give it a shot."

"Scott, do you think between you and the other Scott Stallings, do you think one of you should be destroyed?"

"Well, I'm going to have to sacrifice him."

