Watch Leikeli47 live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert
One thing about a Leikeli47 show: She's gonna eat. Every. Single. Time. Her soul-swirling magnetism shines through, even with her face concealed. The LA-based performer's high-octane set at NPR Music's 15th anniversary show served bars and bravado, despite a humble setup, whipping the 9:30 Club into a whirlwind; the crowd screeching, snapping, voguing and dreaming like nothing else that night. In the midst of her nine-song party, Leikeli even made time to share the spotlight with some special guests — from professional dancers to myself, a professional fan.
SET LIST:
- "Wash & Set"
- "Look"
- "Post That"
- "BITM
- "Zoom"
- "Carry Anne"
- "Attitude"
- "Girl Blunt"
- "Money"
MUSICIANS:
- Leikeli47
- DJ Skillz
CREDITS:
Producer: Lia Camille Crockett; Live Video Director: Mito Habe-Evans; Videographers: Tsering Bista, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Nickolai Hammar, Nick Michael, Maia Stern; Video Production Assistants: Sofia Seidel, Christina Shaman; Editor: Tsering Bista; Graphics: Alicia Zheng; Associate Producer: Elle Mannion; Events Team: Gianna Capadona, Devon Williams; Senior Streaming Engineer: Bruce Grant; Streaming Engineers: Erin Gannon, Allen Walden; Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Audio Assistant: Neil Tevault; Front of House at 9:30 Club: Shawn "Gus" Vitale; Sr. Director of Events & Experiential: Jessica Goldstein; Stage Manager: Peggy Dahlquist; Rights Clearance Consultant: Jackie Sussman; Emcee/DJ: Bobby "DJ Cuzzin B" Carter; Deputy Director, NPR Music: Otis Hart; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann, Keith Jenkins; Special Thanks to: 9:30 Club, WAMU