Middle East Syrians struggle with soaring prices, currency collapse and fuel shortages Syrians struggle with soaring prices, currency collapse and fuel shortages Syrians say they're facing worse economic hardship than at any other time during more than a decade of civil war — even though the president's regime has solidified its hold on much of the country.