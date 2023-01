Denver aims to recover from a surge of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico More than 4,000 migrants have arrived in Denver over the last month, prompting the city to open temporary shelters. Now the mayor wants to close those shelters, leaving migrants with few options.

National Denver aims to recover from a surge of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico Denver aims to recover from a surge of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico Listen · 3:51 3:51 More than 4,000 migrants have arrived in Denver over the last month, prompting the city to open temporary shelters. Now the mayor wants to close those shelters, leaving migrants with few options. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor