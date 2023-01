Russia makes a tactical advance in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine Intense fighting continues in and around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Russia and a Kremlin-aligned mercenary force have made small advances in nearby villages in recent days.

