A 6-year-old shooter raises tough questions for the criminal justice system Attorney Rene Sandler talks to NPR's A Martinez about legal representation in criminal cases involving children, after a six-year-old is accused of shooting his teacher in Newport News, Va.

National A 6-year-old shooter raises tough questions for the criminal justice system Listen · 6:49