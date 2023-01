Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled due to critical computer system failure A critical computer system of the Federal Aviation Administration failed, leading to the delays or cancellations of thousands of flights. The antiquated system is now functioning but questions remain.

National Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled due to critical computer system failure Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled due to critical computer system failure Listen · 4:24 4:24 A critical computer system of the Federal Aviation Administration failed, leading to the delays or cancellations of thousands of flights. The antiquated system is now functioning but questions remain.