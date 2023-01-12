Accessibility links
Mega Millions lottery: Where does lottery money go in different states? The Mega Millions' estimated jackpot has increased to a total of $1.35 billion — the second-largest jackpot in the game's history, officials say.

Your Money

Here's where your money goes when you buy a ticket from a state-run lottery

A Mega Millions customer purchases her tickets for the estimated jackpot of $1.1 Billion at the Fuel On Convenience Store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Twenty-four consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now over $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history. The next drawing is Friday. Gene J. Puskar/AP hide caption

Gene J. Puskar/AP

After weeks of no winners coming forward, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $1.35 billion — the second-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to Mega Millions officials.

And while the odds could still in your favor to win, players are no doubt mapping out what they would do if they were to win the jackpot.

But while lottery winnings are often spent on fancy vacations, cars and paying off debts, the payoff also benefits the states in some ways, as well.

Though specific systems differ between each state, each of the 45 states (along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands) that offer lotteries donates a certain percentage of the revenue generated from ticket sales to specific state causes.

(Five states — Alabama, Utah, Alaska, Hawaii and Nevada — don't sell lottery tickets.)

Research shows that approximately 60% of the revenue from state lotteries goes directly to winners, as the states keep the remaining cash after paying out the prize money and paying certain costs such as advertisements.

For larger lotteries, like Mega Millions or Powerball, half of the ticket revenue goes toward the lottery's prize pool. The remaining half goes toward costs including lottery administration and retailer commissions, in addition to other beneficiaries, a Mega Millions spokesperson told ABC News.

Here's a breakdown of each U.S. state lottery and the beneficiaries each one supports, according to the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries:

Arizona

  • Heritage Fund
  • Commerce Authority Arizona Competes Fund
  • Mass Transit
  • Healthy Arizona
  • State of Arizona General Fund
  • Court Appointed Special Advocate Fund (Unclaimed prizes)
  • Homeless Shelters
  • Department of Gaming
  • University Bond Fund
  • Internet Crimes Against Children Victims
  • Tribal College Dual Enrollment Program

Arkansas

  • Educational Trust Fund

California

  • Education

Colorado

  • Division of Parks and Wildlife
  • Conservation Trust Fund
  • Great Outdoors Colorado Trust Fund
  • School Fund

Connecticut

  • General Fund (which, as with other states, benefits the state's education, roads, health and hospitals and public safety)
Delaware

  • General Fund
  • Health & Social Services-Problem Gambler Programs

District of Columbia

  • General Fund

Florida

  • Education Enhancement Trust Fund

Georgia

  • Lottery for Education Account

Idaho

  • Public Schools (K-12)
  • Public Buildings

Illinois

  • Illinois Common School Fund (K-12)
  • Illinois Veterans Assistance Fund
  • Ticket For The Cure Fund
  • Quality of Life Endowment Fund
  • Multiple Sclerosis Research Fund
  • Special Olympics Fund

Indiana

  • Build Indiana Fund
  • Teachers Pension Fund
  • Police & Firefighters Pension Fund

Iowa

  • General Fund
  • Veterans Trust Fund

Kansas

  • Transfers back to the State

Kentucky

  • Post-Secondary & College Scholarships
  • Literacy Programs & Early Childhood Reading

Louisiana

  • Transfers to State
  • Problem Gambling

Maine

  • General Fund
  • Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund
Maryland

  • Maryland General Fund - Lottery Profit
  • Baltimore City Schools - Lottery Profit
  • Maryland Stadium Authority - Lottery Profit
  • Education Trust Fund - Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) and Table Game Proceeds
  • Local Impact Grants - VLT Proceeds
  • Horse Racing Industry - VLT Proceeds
  • Small, Minority, and Women-Owned Businesses - VLT Proceeds
  • Responsible Gaming - VLT and Table Game Assessments

Massachusetts

  • Cities and Towns
  • Arts Council
  • General Fund
  • Compulsive Gamblers

Michigan

  • Education (K-12)
  • Health and Human Services
  • General Fund

Minnesota

  • General Fund
  • Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund
  • Game & Fish Fund
  • Natural Resources Fund
  • Compulsive Gambling

Missouri

  • Public Education in Missouri

Montana

  • State of Montana General Fund

Nebraska

  • Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund
  • Education Innovation Fund
  • Environmental Trust Fund
  • State Fair Support & Improvement Fund
  • Nebraska Opportunity Grant Fund

New Hampshire

  • Education

New Jersey

  • Education and Institutions

New Mexico

  • Lottery Tuition Fund

New York

  • Education

North Carolina

  • Education
  • Alcohol Law Enforcement
  • NC Problem Gambling

North Dakota

  • Compulsive Gambling Fund
  • State General Fund
  • Drug Task Force

Ohio

  • Education

Oklahoma

  • Education
  • Mental Health

Oregon

  • Economic Development
  • Public Education
  • Parks and Natural Resource Programs
  • Gambling Addiction Prevention & Treatment Programs

Rhode Island

  • General Fund

South Carolina

  • Education Lottery Fund

South Dakota

  • General Fund
  • Capital Construction Fund
  • Grant to Human Services

Tennessee

  • Lottery for Education Account
  • After School Program

Texas

  • Foundation School Fund
  • Multicategorical Teaching Hospital
  • Texas Veterans Commission (Veterans Assistance Fund)

Vermont

  • Education Fund

Virginia

  • Direct aid to Public Education K-12

Washington

  • Washington Opportunity Pathways Account
  • King County Stadium and Exhibition Center (Qwest Field)
  • Economic Development Strategic Reserve
  • Problem Gambling
  • General Fund

West Virginia

  • Education
  • Senior Citizens
  • Tourism

Wisconsin

  • Public Benefit - Total Available for Property Tax Relief

Wyoming

  • Wyoming cities, towns, and counties