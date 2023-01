Flights were grounded across the U.S. as the FAA scrambled to fix a system outage President Biden ordered an investigation into what happened. NPR's Dwane Brown talks to Leslie Josephs, an airline reporter with CNBC, about theissue with a pre-flight safety notification system.

President Biden ordered an investigation into what happened. NPR's Dwane Brown talks to Leslie Josephs, an airline reporter with CNBC, about theissue with a pre-flight safety notification system.