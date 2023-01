Goldman Sachs announces the largest round of layoffs since 2008's financial crisis Goldman Sachs, one of the most venerable banks on Wall Street, has announced it is laying off as many as 3,200 employees — as the bank tries to navigate a challenging economic environment.

Business Goldman Sachs announces the largest round of layoffs since 2008's financial crisis