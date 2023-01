GOP leaders in New York call on Rep. Santos to resign and give up his House seat New York Republicans demanded Rep. George Santos give up his congressional seat because they say they can't trust him. NPR's A Martinez talks to Bruce Blakeman, county executive for Nassau County.

National GOP leaders in New York call on Rep. Santos to resign and give up his House seat GOP leaders in New York call on Rep. Santos to resign and give up his House seat Listen · 5:11 5:11 New York Republicans demanded Rep. George Santos give up his congressional seat because they say they can't trust him. NPR's A Martinez talks to Bruce Blakeman, county executive for Nassau County. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor