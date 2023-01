A Massachusetts woman got a Hollywood surprise during her morning coffee run Lisa Mackay pulled into a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru outside Boston to find movie star Ben Affleck behind the window. Dressed in the company's uniform, he handed Lisa her order.

Business A Massachusetts woman got a Hollywood surprise during her morning coffee run A Massachusetts woman got a Hollywood surprise during her morning coffee run Listen · 0:28 0:28 Lisa Mackay pulled into a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru outside Boston to find movie star Ben Affleck behind the window. Dressed in the company's uniform, he handed Lisa her order. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor