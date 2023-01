Acclaimed rock and roll guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78 Jeff Beck, know as a "guitarist's guitarist," had contracted bacterial meningitis. Beck first came to prominence playing in The Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton.

