How the DOJ is investigating Biden's handling of classified documents when he was VP More classified documents have been found from President Biden's time as vice president — this time, at his home in Wilmington, Del. Biden says he's cooperating with a Justice Department review.

Politics How the DOJ is investigating Biden's handling of classified documents when he was VP