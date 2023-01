Somalia faces a major food crisis driven by a historic drought. And Al-Shabaab is making it worse Fighting between the government and the militant group is driving people from their homes and complicating efforts to get food aid to those who are on the verge of starvation.

Africa Somalia faces a major food crisis driven by a historic drought. And Al-Shabaab is making it worse Somalia faces a major food crisis driven by a historic drought. And Al-Shabaab is making it worse Audio will be available later today. Fighting between the government and the militant group is driving people from their homes and complicating efforts to get food aid to those who are on the verge of starvation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor