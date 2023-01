Denver set up temporary shelters for recent migrants. Now the mayor wants to close the sites More than 4,000 migrants arrived in Denver over the last month, prompting the city to declare a state of emergency. Now the mayor wants to close those shelters, leaving migrants with few options.

