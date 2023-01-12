Chapter 1: The Senegal Dream

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ricci Shryock for NPR Ricci Shryock for NPR

Saint-Louis is the former colonial capital of Senegal, and it is filled with ornate 19th century villas. It is also the city that the U.N. has called the "most threatened by sea level rise in the whole of Africa." As the ocean gradually swallows historic fishing villages, the fishermen of Saint Louis are leaving on the boats they once used to bring in the catch. The destination? Europe. Where they hope to earn money to send home to their families.



This past fall, NPR's All Things Considered co-host Ari Shapiro and a team of producers embarked on a journey to understand the connections between climate change, global migration, and far-right extremism. Along the way, they checked in with Up First Sunday host Rachel Martin to share stories they heard from the people they met.



This is the first episode of a multi-part series focused on Ari's reporting. Part 2 publishes next Sunday.